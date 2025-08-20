Box Office Weekend Forecast: Netflix’s KPOP DEMON HUNTERS SING-ALONG Theatrical Event May Rival WEAPONS’ Third Outing for #1, But Will the Streamer Report It?

This report also appears in Box Office Theory’s Substack newsletter.

One of the top two movies at the box office this weekend, perhaps *the* #1 film, might be from Netflix for the first time in history.

The question is: Will the streamer officially report box office numbers?

Kpop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event

BOT Domestic Weekend Forecast Range: $16 — 22 million

Traditional Industry Tracking: unknown

Honey Don’t!

BOT Domestic Weekend Forecast Range: $2 — 4 million

Traditional Industry Tracking: ~$3 million

Key Tracking Factors & Rationale:

No two ways about it: This weekend is developing into a wildly unexpected one that’s set to fuel ongoing debates about theatrical windows, straight-to-streaming films, and Netflix’s specific relationship with the exhibition industry.

There’s no question that Zach Cregger and Warner Bros.’ Weapons will continue to hold well amid its remarkable word of mouth going into weekend #3, and may still have a shot to repeat in the top spot for as many times…

…That being said, Kpop Demon Hunters: A Sing Along Event is bringing its streaming phenom status to the big screen. The Sony Pictures Animation film is on its way to becoming Netflix’s biggest movie in history after a summer filled with repeat viewings, soundtrack binges, and overall dominance among kids and families that has unquestionably penetrated the pop culture zeitgeist. This is all happening at the tail end of a summer which glaringly lacked a tentpole animated blockbuster with theatrical exclusivity (to be fair, live-action remakes of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon filled some of that space). Since Kpop ‘s surprise sing-along announcement and start of pre-sales last week, demand has been palpable. The buzzy original is pacing similar to other special engagements in recent memory such as Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith‘s 20th anniversary earlier this year and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé back in late 2023. There are no perfect comps here as a very kid- and family-driven film already available to watch at home, alongside the significant variable of AMC — the domestic market’s largest theater chain — sitting out the two-day event. However, other chains are meeting demand by adding showtimes following numerous sellouts for Saturday and Sunday’s somewhat limited showtimes (and minimal premium screen presence). Walk-up business could be deflated due to that latter fact and any potential fan-driven front-loading in play since the film clearly has a well-established audience base after weeks of streaming and music chart-topping popularity. Netflix notoriously does not report box office for any of its limited releases, including the estimated $13 million Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery posted in its five-day theatrical window back in late 2022.

One the specialty front, Focus will counter-program in an otherwise light August market with Ethan Coen and Focus Features’ Honey Don’t! as it aims to reel in cinephiles and crime-mystery-comedy lovers. Pre-sale pacing is comparable to Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls.

Weekend Forecast

This weekend’s top 10 films are tracking to earn 12 percent below the same weekend in 2024 ($82.4 million), led by Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $18.3 million fourth weekend, and 17 percent below the same weekend in 2019 ($87.9 million), led by Angel Has Fallen‘s $21.4 million opening.

Film Distributor 3-Day (Fri-Sun) Weekend Forecast 3-Day Change from Last Weekend Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, August 24 Expected Location Count (as of Tue) Kpop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event Netflix $20,000,000 NEW $20,000,000 ~1,700 Weapons Warner Bros. $17,000,000 -31% $116,600,000 ~3,400 Freakier Friday Disney $8,900,000 -38% $69,900,000 ~3,900 The Fantastic Four: First Steps Disney / Marvel $5,700,000 -37% $256,700,000 ~3,200 The Bad Guys 2 Universal $4,900,000 -35% $65,800,000 ~3,100 Nobody 2 Universal $4,200,000 -55% $16,700,000 ~3,260 Superman (2025) Warner Bros. $3,500,000 -33% $346,900,000 ~2,400 The Naked Gun (2025) Paramount $3,400,000 -31% $48,100,000 ~3,000 Honey Don’t! Focus Features $3,000,000 NEW $3,000,000 ~1,400 Jurassic World Rebirth Universal $2,100,000 -29% $335,600,000 ~2,100